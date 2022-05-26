Hyderabad youngsters have 17 hard-hitting questions for PM Modi

ANI

Hyderabad: While PM Narendra Modi visits Hyderabad to attend the Indian School of Business Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022's graduation ceremony, youth across the city is protesting, asking for equality for Telangana.

The protesters prepared 17 banners with one question each and put those up in different places.

The banners read:

Why medical college not sanctioned by the Centre?

Where is the Indian Institution of Science Education and Research for Telangana?

Why is the Defense corridor not sanctioned for Telangana?

Where is the national status for the Kaleshwaram project?

Where is the national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project?

Where is the Kazipet rail coach factory?

Why did the global centre for traditional medicine move from Hyderabad to Gujarat?

Why is the new Navodaya Vidyalaya not sanctioned for Telangana?

Why is the turmeric board not sanctioned for Nizamabad?

Where is the Bayyaram steel factory?

Where is ITIR for Telangana?

Where is the National Institute of Design for Telangana?

Why are relief funds for the Hyderabad floods not given?

NITI Aayog recommended funds for Mission Bhagiratha, where are they?

Why not a single mega power loom textile cluster allocated to Telangana?

Any financial support for the pharma city in Telangana?

Where is IIM for Telangana?”

The PM will address students of both the Hyderabad and Mohali ISB campuses for the school's first-ever joint graduation ceremony.

