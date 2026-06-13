Hyderabad Woman Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor While Holding Infant; Daughter Miraculously Survives

Miyapur: A 37-year-old woman working as a software engineer died after she allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Friday at 3:45 pm while holding her six-month-old daughter.

The baby survived with minor injuries, according to police. The techie, identified as Isha Sahu, is originally from Madhya Pradesh. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, eight-year-old Vidi and six-month-old Vani. She had been married for 11 years.

The deceased had reportedly been suffering from severe insomnia, anxiety and symptoms of post-partum depression for several months.

Baby survives the fall

The baby escaped a fatal fall after landing on a protective fence before hitting the ground. Residents rushed the infant to Lotus Hospital in KPHB, where the child is undergoing treatment. Doctors have said the baby is out of danger, according to an NDTV report.

The mother sustained severe injuries in the fall and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigation underway

Police suspect that ongoing sleep difficulties may have contributed to significant mental distress, although officials emphasised that the exact cause behind her taking the extreme step remains unclear and is under probe.

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At the time of the incident, other family members were inside the apartment. The incident was reported at 3:45 pm on Friday.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the events leading up to the incident.