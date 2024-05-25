Kerala: Hyderabad Tourists' Car Plunges Into Pond Following Google Maps Directions |

Kottayam (Kerala), May 25: Using Google maps to navigate resulted in a tourist group from Hyderabad driving into a stream swollen with water near Kuruppanthara in this south Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, were going towards Alappuzha. The road they were travelling on was covered by water overflowing from the stream due to heavy rains and since the tourists were unfamiliar with the area, they drove right into the water body while navigating using Google maps, police said.

𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐲 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐬



All four managed to escape unharmed due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit and local residents, but their vehicle was completely submerged under the water, an officer of Kaduthuruthy police station said. The vehicle -- a Ford Endeavour -- was later pulled out of the stream using a crane.

Thereafter, the man who was driving the vehicle told reporters that he and his friends were going to Alappuzha from Munnar and they took the route shown by Google maps.

"At around 2-3 pm, it started raining very heavily. The road was waterlogged. I was going very slow at around 10 kms per hour. But, suddenly the front tyres went deep into the water and the vehicle lost control. Then the rear tyres also went in and the vehicle started floating forward. We quickly pulled down the windows and jumped out. We somehow managed to safely reach the shore," he said.

Meanwhile, residents of the area said such accidents happen there during the rainy season when the road gets submerged. This is not the first such Google map-related accident reported in Kerala.

In October last year, two young doctors died in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river. Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.