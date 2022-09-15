Hyderabad teen raped: Victim was taken to 2 hotels before assault

Representative Photo |

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two youth in the old city of Hyderabad. According to a report, a CCTV footage revealed the girl being taken to two different hotels, Srujana Inn and Three Castles, where she and the suspects spent a night each.

For further evidence, police is now checking CCTV footage in the hotel rooms.

The accused sexually assaulted the minor victim for two days in a hotel after kidnapping and drugging her. The accused identified as Nayeemath, 26, Syed Rabish, 20, were booked for gang rape and also under the POCSO (Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences) Act. Rabish is a high school drop-out, while Nayeemath used to run an optical store in Saudi Arabia, from where he had returned this March.

The girl was kidnapped by the youth on Tuesday when she had gone out to buy medicines in Chanchalguda. As she did not return home, her mother lodged a complaint with Dabeerpura Police Station the next day.

The accused had called the victim's mother on Wednesday to inform her that she was with them. They later dropped her near Chaderghat.

The victim's mother shared the telephone number with the police. The police subsequently arrested the accused from the Rein Bazar area.

The victim has been sent to Bharosa Centre. A police officer said after counselling and medical examination, her statement will be recorded.

The incident came less than four months after the gang rape of a minor in upscale Jubilee Hills.

Six accused, five of them minor, had trapped the 17-year-old victim after a daytime party at a bar on May 28. Five of them including a major had sexually assaulted her in a vehicle after promising to drop her home.

Five accused, including the son of a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, were charged with gang rape while the sixth accused, whose father is an MIM legislator, is facing molestation charges.