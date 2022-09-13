Hyderabad floods: Ramanthapur residents find 'devil fish'

e-Paper Get App
After days of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, residents from Ramanthapur were seen holding a "devil fish" (suckermouth catfish).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
In the recent past, videos from flood hit regions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad kept rolling on social media. Some clip went viral for residents of the IT hub fetching fishes from waterlogged areas of the city. Meanwhile, the Telangana based city was left no behind in terms of fishes surfacing on land.

After days of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, residents from Ramanthapur were seen holding a "devil fish" (suckermouth catfish). A video from the incident shows a woman from the locality holding the fish - with sharp fins and spine - in her bare hands while neighbours gathered to get a glimpse of the incident.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) revealed that the city would experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers till Friday, September 16.

