 Hyderabad Teen Caught On CCTV Lifting Woman’s Dress While She Returned From School With Her Child
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Teen Caught On CCTV Lifting Woman’s Dress While She Returned From School With Her Child

Hyderabad Teen Caught On CCTV Lifting Woman’s Dress While She Returned From School With Her Child

Hyderabad police launched a suo motu probe after CCTV footage showed a teenager allegedly harassing a woman walking home with her child on May 14 in Manikonda-Neknampur. Narsingi police registered a BNS case for stalking and insulting a woman’s modesty and are checking 50-60 cameras to trace him as part of their investigation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Hyderabad Teen Caught On CCTV Lifting Woman’s Dress While She Returned From School With Her Child
X | CCTV svreengrab

Hyderabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Hyderabad, where a woman returning home with her child was allegedly harassed in public by a teenager.

The incident, which took place on the afternoon of May 14, was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident took place at around 1:44 pm under the jurisdiction of the Narsingi Police Station in the Manikonda-Neknampur area.

The footage shows the woman returning from school with her child in her left arm and an umbrella in her right hand, covering their heads. As she walked along the road, a teenager allegedly approached her from behind, lifted her dress and fled the scene, leaving the woman shocked.

After the clip went viral on social media, police launched a suo motu investigation and formed special teams to identify the accused. Inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy said a case had been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Read Also
Pune: Explosive Device Found At Hadapsar Hospital, Defused Safely; Suspect Caught On CCTV | WATCH...
Pune: Explosive Device Found At Hadapsar Hospital, Defused Safely; Suspect Caught On CCTV | WATCH...

Police officials said they are closely examining footage from nearly 50 to 60 CCTV cameras in and around the area to trace the suspect, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The victim has not yet filed a formal complaint, and her identity remains unknown.

Follow us on