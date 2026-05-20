Hyderabad Teen Caught On CCTV Lifting Woman’s Dress While She Returned From School With Her Child

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Hyderabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Hyderabad, where a woman returning home with her child was allegedly harassed in public by a teenager.

The incident, which took place on the afternoon of May 14, was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident took place at around 1:44 pm under the jurisdiction of the Narsingi Police Station in the Manikonda-Neknampur area.

The footage shows the woman returning from school with her child in her left arm and an umbrella in her right hand, covering their heads. As she walked along the road, a teenager allegedly approached her from behind, lifted her dress and fled the scene, leaving the woman shocked.

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After the clip went viral on social media, police launched a suo motu investigation and formed special teams to identify the accused. Inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy said a case had been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Police officials said they are closely examining footage from nearly 50 to 60 CCTV cameras in and around the area to trace the suspect, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The victim has not yet filed a formal complaint, and her identity remains unknown.