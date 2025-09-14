 Hyderabad School Principal Arrested For Running Illegal Alprazolam Drug Factory In School Lab - VIDEO
Hyderabad School Principal Arrested For Running Illegal Alprazolam Drug Factory In School Lab - VIDEO

Driven by financial incentives, Goud established the manufacturing setup in an isolated wing of the school premises, subsequently distributing the controlled substance to toddy establishments across Boothpur and surrounding Mahabubnagar localities.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

A private school principal, who is also the owner of Medha School in Hyderabad's Bowenpally, has been arrested by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) for operating an illegal drug manufacturing unit (Alprazolam) in the chemistry lab of the school.

Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, owner of Medha School and a Mahabubnagar resident, allegedly collaborated with an associate named Guruvareddy, who provided technical expertise and formulation methods for Alprazolam synthesis.

Read Also
IIT-Indore Transfers Novel Drug Technology To Treat Blood Cancer
article-image

The authorities seized 3.5 kilograms of processed Alprazolam tablets, 4.3 kilograms of semi-finished product, precursor chemicals, production machinery, and Rs 21 lakh in cash, according to reports.

According to reports, the drugs were being manufactured from Monday to Saturday, and deliveries used to take place on Sundays.

Law enforcement officials emphasized the gravity of conducting such operations within educational premises, highlighting potential health and safety hazards to the student body and faculty.

