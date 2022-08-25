Hyderabad Police arrest influencer Syed Kashaf for his 'Sar Tan Se Juda' call

Photo: Instagram/@syedabdahukashaf

The Hyderabad Police arrested controversial influencer Syed Abdahu Kashaf who sparked controversy with his aggressive 'Sar Tan Se Juda' sloganeering against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Kashaf, who claims to be a political strategist, led a strong protest with hundreds of others who demanded strict action against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

Kashaf was seen raising "Gustak E Rasool ki ek he saza, sar tan se juda.." (go ahead and behead) slogans brazenly with the irate crowd.

According to a media report, the confirmation of the arrest was given by Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KVM Prasad.

An FIR has been registered against the influencer, who will be produced before the court soon, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber crimes branch) said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana MLA Singh, accused of making derogatory remarks about the Islamic Prophet Mohammed, was arrested for the second time by Telangana Police from his residence in Hyderabad on Thrusday.

Some of the sensitive areas of the city witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was previously arrested on August 23 for his derogatory remarks in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon. Howver, he was once again arrested on Thursday.

(with sources inputs)

This is a developing story.

Read Also Hyderabad Prophet row: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested again