 Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Evacuation Of Patients Underway As Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Evacuation Of Patients Underway As Visuals Surface

Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Evacuation Of Patients Underway As Visuals Surface

Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

A tragic incident took place in Hyderabad on Saturday as a massive fire broke out inside the multi-story building of Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area of the city in Telangana.

It was immediately not clear if there are any casualties.

Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene.

Fire services personnel and the police are presently evacuating the patients from the hospital.

The fire reportedly started from a flexi on top of the hospital building located near Pillar No. 70 on PVNR Expressway.

“We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” said Ankura Hospital management in a release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Evacuation Of Patients Underway As...

Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Evacuation Of Patients Underway As...

Major Congress Reshuffle Ahead Of 2024 Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Relieved As UP Chief, Sachin Pilot...

Major Congress Reshuffle Ahead Of 2024 Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Relieved As UP Chief, Sachin Pilot...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 23-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 500...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 23-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 500...

'Israel-Affiliated' Vessel With 21 Indians Comes Under Suspected Drone Attack Off Porbandar Coast;...

'Israel-Affiliated' Vessel With 21 Indians Comes Under Suspected Drone Attack Off Porbandar Coast;...

Watch: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Defacing Of Hindu Temple In US, Says 'Separatists Should Not Be Given...

Watch: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Defacing Of Hindu Temple In US, Says 'Separatists Should Not Be Given...