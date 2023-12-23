Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Evacuation Of Patients Underway As Visuals Surface

A tragic incident took place in Hyderabad on Saturday as a massive fire broke out inside the multi-story building of Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area of the city in Telangana.

It was immediately not clear if there are any casualties.

Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene.

Fire services personnel and the police are presently evacuating the patients from the hospital.

The fire reportedly started from a flexi on top of the hospital building located near Pillar No. 70 on PVNR Expressway.

“We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” said Ankura Hospital management in a release.

