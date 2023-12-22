Hyderabad: 18-Year-Old College Student Takes Her Own Life In Classroom

Representational Image

In a shocking turn of events, an 18-year-old student, M Sujana, enrolled in the first year of Government Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women in Nagunoor, Karimnagar, was found hanging in a classroom on Thursday. The young student, pursuing a degree in Microbiology, Zoology, and Chemistry, took this extreme step on the campus, leaving the authorities puzzled about the reasons behind her tragic decision.

Discovery during morning roll call

Sujana, hailing from the SC community, was the elder daughter of Lakshminarayana, a private school bus driver from Gangipalli Village. The incident unfolded during the routine 5 am roll call on Thursday when Sujana was conspicuously absent. Disturbingly, she was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in the classroom by her fellow students.

The hostel, located on the first floor of the Nagunoor campus, witnessed the grim discovery during the morning roll call. The students and staff immediately intervened, cutting the noose to bring Sujana down. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as it was already too late.

No Clues: Missing Suicide Note and Cellphone

As per the TOI reports, the police, investigating the tragic incident, have not found any suicide note, and Sujana did not own a cellphone. While flipping through her notebooks, they stumbled upon letters addressed to her intermediate classmate. Surprisingly, these letters were devoid of any hints regarding suicidal thoughts or unusual behaviour.

According to the police, Sujana was a dedicated and diligent student, with teachers attesting to her academic prowess. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.