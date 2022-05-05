Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death in suspected honour killing

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a newlywed couple was attacked with an iron rod, killing the man on the spot and injuring his wife in Saroornagar on Wednesday night.



Nagraj was stabbed to death at Saroornagar Tehsildar office by an unknown person who was on a bike. The assailant fled the scene. Many passersby recorded the incident on their phones and some even clicked pictures of the dead body.

The incident has created tensions in the area after Nagraj’s relatives held a protest and alleged that his wife’s family was behind the murder.



On receiving information, the Saroornagar police reached the spot and started investigation. They suspect it to be a case of honour killing and the family members of Pallavi behind the murder.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:37 AM IST