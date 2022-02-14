Watch 'Love Hostel' Trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol's film is about honour killing

The makers of Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Love Hostel' shared an intriguing trailer on Monday.

'Love Hostel' is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

It shows young and newly married couple, played by Sanya and Vikrant, madly in love with each other. However, they are on the run from her murderous family, which doesn't want them to be together.

The over two-minute long trailer of the gritty crime thriller then reveals that the couple seeks help from the cops who give them protection and a 'hostel' to live in, away from their families.

Sanya's family also takes help from Bobby Deol's character who has his own ideologies. He is shown as a ruthless mercenary with a cause.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is backing the film, also shared the trailer on Instagrama nd wrote, "In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive? #LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5."

Take a look at the trailer here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Written and directed by Shanker Raman, the movie will be streamed on Zee5 on February 25.

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:41 PM IST