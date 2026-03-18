Hyderabad Horror: Husband Allegedly Strangles, Stabs 3-Month-Pregnant YouTuber Wife; Leaves Her In A Pool Of Blood, Arrested

The couple |

A 20-year-old pregnant YouTuber was allegedly murdered by her husband in Telangana’s Jagtial district, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the region. The accused has been arrested, while police are also probing allegations of dowry harassment and possible abetment by family members.

Body Found At Parents’ Home

The victim, identified as Vaishnavi, was found lying in a pool of blood at her parents’ residence in Madhapur village on Tuesday. Her family alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Husband Arrested For Murder

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, S R Durgaprasad, police arrested the accused, Chittari Hariprasad. Officials said he allegedly strangled his wife and stabbed her in the face. The couple had been married for around ten months.

Dowry Harassment Alleged

The victim’s family has accused the husband, along with his mother and brother, of subjecting Vaishnavi to dowry harassment. Police said they are examining these claims and probing the possible role of other family members in the crime.

Further Probe Underway

Police confirmed that the accused will be produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody. The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem, while investigators continue to gather evidence and statements.