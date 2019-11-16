Hyderabad: GHMC to impose penalties for violation of rules on cleanliness

Hyderabad: Aiming to ensure cleanliness compliance by citizens,Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday decided to impose penalties for acts of violation of rules like throwing construction waste material and setting up illegal banners at public places in the city.

GHMC Mayor B Rammohan said e-challans would be generated automatically through use of advanced technology, without involvement of officials, to impose penalties.

There would be no scope for corruption in the process, he said. The idea is not to impose penalties on citizens unnecessarily but to bring about a change with regard to cleanliness, he added.