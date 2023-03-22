Hyderabad: Five, including YouTube journalist Teenmar Mallanna, arrested for abducting and assaulting policemen

The Hyderabad police said five individuals, among them a journalist named Chintapandu Naveen Kumar (also known as Teenmar Mallanna) working for a YouTube channel, were taken into custody for kidnapping two police constables and assaulting them while in the Q News office, news agency PTI reported.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱

The Rachakonda police commissionerate issued a statement declaring that the channel's editor and three additional persons were apprehended in relation to the event, and charges under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code have been filed against them.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘃𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

As per the police, the event took place on Tuesday night in Peerzadiguda while two police constables were conducting vehicle inspections. A group of three individuals wielding sticks approached the constables and took them against their will to the Q News office.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗸𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲, 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗱

They unlawfully detained the policemen within the office, where they allegedly subjected them to physical assault and deprived them of their mobile phones. According to the policemen, Mallanna also used a stick to hit them.

Upon receiving information about the crime, a group of police officers immediately made their way to the location and freed their comrades. Subsequently, the perpetrators were apprehended by the authorities.