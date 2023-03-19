 RRR actor Jr NTR’s fan grabs him on stage in Hyderabad; here's what happened next
Jr. NTR allowed the fan to come, hugged him and took a selfie, and this gesture has left the entire internet impressed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Jr. NTR | Photo File

RRR star Jr. NTR has already returned to India after attending the Oscars ceremony in 2023, but he is still busy visiting events in the country. The actor, who is one of the prime contributors to the film’s big achievement globally, continues to enjoy the celebrations of ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the prestigious title at the 95th Academy Awards.

Recently, he got surrounded by a crowd of fans at the pre-release event of an upcoming comedy thriller, ‘Das Ka Dhamki'. Amid this, his kind gesture toward a fan is winning over the internet.

article-image

What’s in the viral clip?

In this video that is going increasingly viral on the internet, you will see NTR walking off the stage wearing a black hoodie and denim jeans. Suddenly, a fan barges in from the crowd while the security personnel try to block his entry.

Looking at this, Jr. NTR asked them to allow the fan to enter. Not just this, he also gave him a hug and took a selfie. This kind reaction from the actor is being loved by the audience. They are hailing the superstar with a number of comments of praise as well as trends on Twitter.

Check out the viral clip of NTR her

After witnessing Jr. NTR's always down-to-earth personality, people are strongly responding to the viral video. One user wrote, "Madness of Mass NTR. He is literally a down to earth man."

Another person commented, "Man with a golden heart (sic)."

article-image

RRR sequel is on the cards

In a media interaction on the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars, Jr. NTR told that he was really excited about the shooting of RRR 2.

On being asked about the beginning of the sequel’s shoot, he stated that director SS Rajamouli hasn’t declared the date so far. He also said that they all want to finish all their projects before RRR2 begins filming.

