Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar, no casualty reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar in Mailardevpally district of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said.
"Plastic godown belonged to one Syed Amir," said police. After receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
Due to thick smoke, neighbouring areas were evacuated. No casualty was reported, said police. Further information awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)