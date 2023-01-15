Hyderabad: Delivery boy who jumped from 3rd floor fearing dog attack dies in Yousufguda

Navi Mumbai: 19-yr-old undertrial dies by suicide at Taloja jail | Representative Image

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy who allegedly jumped off a multi-story building on Wednesday night after being chased by a pet dog in Yousufguda and sustained injuries died on Saturday late at night while receiving treatment.

In order to deliver a food parcel to a family residing on the third level of the flat, delivery agent Mohd. Rizwan (25), went there.

The German Shepherd that belonged to the customer and was not wearing a leash allegedly ran out after spotting him and began pursuing.

Rizwan allegedly leaped from the apartment's third floor in an effort to get away.

"Rizwan hurt himself after falling on the ground. He passed away while receiving treatment after being taken to the hospital in a serious condition, according to Banjara Hills Inspector P Narendar.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against the owner after late night the victim's family members staged a protest at the police station demanding action against the owner of the pet. The matter is further being investigated.