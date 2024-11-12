Hyderabad: 23-Yr-Old Kashmiri Woman Found Dead In Gulshannagar Apartment After Alleged Troubled Love Affair

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old techie, who worked as a sample execution analyst at Bank of America, died by suicide in Gulshannagar, Filmnagar Police Station area. According to reports, the deceased, Iram Nabi Dar (23), was a native of Malapora village in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, she allegedly took the extreme step after an argument with her boyfriend.

Dar's office informed the police about her going incommunicado after she didn’t log in at work at the scheduled time and did not respond to their calls since November 7.

During the course of the investigation, police reached Iram's flat and found it locked from the inside. Police broke open the flat's door and found Iram's body inside.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the victim's family told the police that she had a love affair and was under stress for some time.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in Hyderabad's Quthbullapur area, Petbasheerabad, on Friday, November 8.

The deceased, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was working at a private firm in Hyderabad.

Police suspect the recently married woman may have died by suicide, as she was reportedly unhappy in her marriage. It is believed that she was pressured into the marriage by her family.

Petbasheerabad police have begun investigating the case.