Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Incident: Woman Shares Police Complaint With FPJ, Says Hotel Failed To Help After Security Breach

Day after The Free Press Journal reported on a Noida woman's allegations of a serious security lapse during her stay at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala, the complainant has reached to clarify that she did report the incident to the police and has now shared a copy of the complaint with FPJ.

Woman Says Police Were Contacted Immediately

In a statement shared with The Free Press Journal, Tyagi said, she and her family first dialled the 112 emergency helpline after they allegedly received no assistance from the hotel management following the incident.

She further stated that they subsequently visited the McLeodganj Police Station in person to report the matter.

"A formal police complaint was filed. Firstly, a call was made to the 112 helpline number when we did not get any support from the hotel management and staff. Immediately after the incident, we physically went to McLeodganj Police Station and reported the matter to the concerned police authorities," she said.

'Police Declined to Register FIR'

Tyagi alleged that while police accepted her complaint, they declined to register a formal FIR.

According to her statement, police advised the family to pursue a civil remedy and obtain directions from a court before an FIR could be registered. She added that although an FIR was not lodged, officials accepted the complaint and issued an acknowledgment receipt.

Tyagi has shared a copy of the police complaint receipt with The Free Press Journal.

Background of the Incident

Tyagi had earlier alleged that what was meant to be a family vacation at the luxury Hyatt Regency Dharamshala turned into a frightening experience after an unknown man allegedly began banging on the door of their room late at night.

She claimed her husband looked through the peephole and saw a semi-naked man standing outside their room, allegedly holding a silver-coloured sharp object. The family pressed the emergency button, following which a security guard allegedly escorted the individual out of the hotel premises.

The incident sparked widespread concern on social media over guest safety and hotel security protocols. At the time of publishing, Hyatt Regency had not publicly responded to the allegations.