'He Was Semi-Naked, Had Sharp Object': Noida Woman Paying ₹80,000 Per Night Alleges Security Breach At Hyatt Regency In Dharamshala - VIDEO

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Dharamshala: What was supposed to be a relaxing trip to Dharamshala turned into a frightening experience for a woman and her family from Noida, who has accused the luxury Hyatt Regency hotel of a major security lapse during her stay.

The woman, identified as Divya Tyagi, claimed she was staying at the resort after paying nearly Rs 80,000 per night. Narrating the ordeal in a video posted on her Instagram account, Tyagi alleged that an unknown person started banging on the door of her room in the middle of her stay.

Frightened by the sudden disturbance, she said she woke up and began shivering. According to Tyagi, her husband looked through the peephole and found a semi-naked man standing outside their room.

Alleged security breach

The couple then pressed the emergency button. Tyagi further claimed that the man was holding a silver-coloured sharp object in his hand.

She said a security guard soon arrived at the spot and escorted the intruder outside the hotel property.

Concerns over hotel security

The incident has raised major concerns over security and privacy. The establishment has not publicly responded to the claims. The exact time and date of the incident are not known. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the woman.

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Unclear if complaint filed

It is unclear if the woman filed a police complaint regarding the incident. The woman narrated the entire episode in three videos posted on her Instagram, which have received between 15,000 and 99,000 views.