Akasa Air Suspends Noida-Navi Mumbai Direct Flights Weeks After Launch

Akasa Air has suspended its non-stop flight service connecting Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, becoming the first airline to withdraw operations on a route linking India’s two newly developed airports.

The Mumbai-based airline launched the daily service, flight QP 2017, between Navi Mumbai and Noida on June 16.

However, the route operated for only about two weeks before being discontinued from July 1. Akasa Air was the only carrier offering a direct connection between the two greenfield airports.

Following the suspension, the airline redirected capacity towards the Mumbai-Noida sector by adding two daily flights between Mumbai and Noida from July 1.

The airline also discontinued its Bengaluru-Noida non-stop service, which had started on the same day as the Navi Mumbai route.

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Responding to queries, Akasa Air said it regularly reviews its network based on passenger demand, seasonal trends, operational efficiency and aircraft utilisation.

The airline said adjustments to routes and schedules are part of its ongoing network planning process.

The carrier clarified that the Noida-Navi Mumbai route suspension is temporary and flights are expected to resume from October 1, 2026.

The decision has raised concerns over the commercial viability of direct air links between India’s newest airports. Both Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport are still developing their surrounding infrastructure, particularly surface connectivity.

Industry executives said inadequate road and rail links, expensive taxi services, lack of direct metro connectivity and high airport charges have affected passenger demand.

These challenges have made travel between the two airports less convenient despite connecting two major metropolitan regions.

Airlines had previously highlighted similar concerns during consultations with the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) in April.

IndiGo and Air India had raised issues over airport charges and limited public transport access, warning that these factors could affect operational viability.

While Air India Express has expanded its presence at Navi Mumbai airport, the Air India Group has not yet started operations from Noida airport.

IndiGo, meanwhile, has increased its presence significantly at Noida, adding 31 daily flights from July 1 and expanding its network to 15 destinations.

When Noida airport began commercial operations on June 16, IndiGo and Akasa Air together operated 12 daily departures, with IndiGo handling eight and Akasa operating four.

Akasa’s move highlights the challenges airlines face while scaling operations at newly opened airports where demand, connectivity and infrastructure development are still evolving.