Hussainiwala border: Where patriotism flows

A sacrosanct monument has been built here to keep the sacred memory of these three great martyrs alive. So strong are the vibes of the place that the eyes of visitors well up with tears and heads are bowed before with a sense of indebtedness. The well maintained BSF museum here showcases the very pistol of Bhagat Singh with which he had killed Saunders. One can also view many original framed handwritten letters by these three patriots, some while they were lodged in jail.

Most of the visitors park their vehicles here and walk the one kilometre distance to behold the breathtaking Retreat Ceremony at the International India Pakistan boundary line. Each individual and vehicle is thoroughly frisked by the BSF with the help of the well trained sniffer dogs. Reaching the line dividing India and Pakistan, affords one a clear view of the throng of people assembled on the other side — our frenemies!