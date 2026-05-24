Husband Slits Wife’s Throat In Rajasthan’s Balotra, Attempts Suicide After Attack

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on Saturday afternoon following a domestic dispute. The accused later attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the neck and abdomen before collapsing in a nearby locality, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 pm in Jingaron Ka Vas area of Siwana. According to police, the accused, identified as Nitesh Kumar Jingar (32), attacked his wife Kanta with a knife, slitting her throat during an argument. She died on the spot due to severe injuries.

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After the attack, Nitesh allegedly turned the knife on himself and walked out of the crime scene in a blood-soaked condition before sitting outside a shop in the main locality. Locals, shocked by his condition, immediately alerted the police.

Officers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to Siwana Community Health Centre. Due to his critical condition, he was first referred to Balotra’s Nahata Hospital and later shifted to Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

Police said Kanta had come to her parental home in Jingaron Ka Vas with her 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son during school holidays. Nitesh reportedly called her to a nearby lane for a conversation, where an argument broke out before the attack took place.

The शव was sent to the Siwana CHC mortuary, while an FSL team collected evidence from the scene. Police have recovered the knife and launched a detailed investigation.