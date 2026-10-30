Husband Catches Wife With Alleged Lover On Karwa Chauth; Family Members Clash In UP - VIDEO

A Karwa Chauth celebration turned into a major family showdown in Uttar Pradesh's Vasanta Vihar area under the jurisdiction of the Highway police station after a married woman allegedly went to meet her lover, only to be caught by her husband. The incident escalated into a physical altercation, with two women from the family, identified as a sister-in-law and a brother-in-law's wife (Devrani and Jethani), also getting into a fight.

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Husband allegedly catches wife with lover

The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday, when the woman allegedly arrived in Vasanta Vihar to meet the man. After learning about the meeting, her husband reached the spot and allegedly caught the two together, triggering an argument.

Family confrontation turns violent

The disagreement soon escalated, with other family members joining the confrontation. During the commotion, the Devrani and Jethani also got into a heated argument, which turned violent. Both women allegedly exchanged blows and kicked each other.

Someone present at the spot recorded the altercation, and the video has since circulated widely on social media, bringing the incident into the spotlight.

Dispute reaches police station

The man who had reportedly come to meet the woman left the spot amid the commotion. The dispute between the husband and wife subsequently reached the police station.

According to reports, the couple is already involved in a divorce dispute, which is currently pending before a court.

Police launch investigation

Highway police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Nirwal said that the matter was being investigated.