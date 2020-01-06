'Humanity is above politics, India rejects violence': YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam was also among other noted celebrities to condemn the violent attack on JNU students on Sunday. Bhuvan took to Twitter to condemn the violence and said that humanity is above politics and that like every other citizen, he also wants peace in the country.
On Sunday, a group of 100-odd masked goons barged into the JNU campus in the evening, armed with sticks, rods and hammers. These goons resorted to violence, they attacked students and faculty members and later the miscreants went on the rampage from hostel to hostel.
Bhuvan wrote on Twitter, “Maine apne bharat mein aisi hinsa ki kabhi kalpana nahi kari thi. Agar aap mein thodi si bhi deshbhakti hai, toh yeh samajh lijiye ki politics se upar insaaniyat hai. Kisi ko shareerik chot pohochaana jaanwaron se battar hai.
Yeh hinsa iss desh ko manzoor nahi.”
Bhuvan had started out saying that whenever he comments on politics people troll him and ask him, “‘Kaunsi party se paise mile hain?’ He further said that he has nothing to do with politics. He also said that all he wants to do is make India proud with his work.
A gamut of Bollywood personalities like Reema Kagti, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur, among many others have condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.
