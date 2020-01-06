'Humanity is above politics, India rejects violence': YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam was also among other noted celebrities to condemn the violent attack on JNU students on Sunday. Bhuvan took to Twitter to condemn the violence and said that humanity is above politics and that like every other citizen, he also wants peace in the country.

On Sunday, a group of 100-odd masked goons barged into the JNU campus in the evening, armed with sticks, rods and hammers. These goons resorted to violence, they attacked students and faculty members and later the miscreants went on the rampage from hostel to hostel.