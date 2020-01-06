'Enough is enough': Swara, Riteish, Taapsee and other Bollywood celebs react to JNU violence

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities including actors Riteish Deshmukh and Shabana Azmi took to social media to condemn the rampage carried out by a masked mob on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

Terming the incident as "horrific", actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and said, "Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated."