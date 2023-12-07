Human Rights Day 2023: NHRC To Mark 75 Yrs Of The Universal Declaration; VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Address Event At Bharat Mandapam On Dec 10

NHRC | File Photo

The 10th of December is celebrated worldwide as Human Rights Day to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on this day in 1948. It was adopted and proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations as a global standard to protect and promote human rights irrespective of caste, gender, color, creed, language, political belief, or any other status. The 75-year journey of this landmark document has been overwhelmingly endorsed by all the member countries of the United Nations.

‘Delhi Declaration’ & the ‘Paris Principles’

Recently, a conference of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of the Asia Pacific, successfully hosted by the NHRC, India in New Delhi, also reaffirmed in its ‘Delhi Declaration’ the enduring importance of the UDHR. It has guided the drafting of the ‘Paris Principles’ as a yardstick for setting up NHRIs worldwide for promoting and safeguarding human rights by engaging with diverse stakeholders, including governments, in the formulation of human rights-centered policies and legislation.

The day for the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India serves as an opportunity and a reminder for all stakeholders in the national and international community to reflect on their past and future actions and responsibilities and to work towards the promotion and protection of human rights to ensure ‘Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All’, which is also the theme of Human Rights Day this year.

NHRC organizing program on 10th December

The NHRC, India is organizing a program on the 10th of December, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi at 10 am to celebrate Human Rights Day. The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and address the audience. NHRC Chairperson, Justice Shri Arun Mishra; Members, Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay and Shri Rajiv Jain; Secretary-General, Shri Bharat Lal, other senior officers, Members of the Statutory Commissions, State Human Rights Commissions, Diplomats, Special Rapporteurs, Special Monitors, academicians, and members of civil society, NGOs, human rights defenders, among others, will be present.

NHRC, India has been working continuously to safeguard civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of the people since its inception. The Commission has also contributed to raising awareness among public officials and civil society on various human rights issues and promoting a human rights-centered approach in policies and programs through its various initiatives and activities.

In the last 30 years since its inception, the Commission registered more than 22.48 lakh cases, disposed of more than 22.41 lakh cases, and recommended payment of more than Rs. 230 crore as relief to the victims of human rights violations.

80,376 cases registered in the past year

During the last one year from 1st December 2022 to 30th November 2023, the Commission registered 80,376 cases, including 117 cases of suo motu cognizance; it disposed of 88,451, including old and new cases, on the basis of inquiry reports from the concerned public authorities and the findings of its Investigation teams. In 390 cases, the Commission recommended more than Rs. 18.27 crore as relief to the victims of human rights violations. To broaden its reach and expedite the resolution of cases, the 'HRCNet Portal' has included several State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs) to assist in eliminating duplication of complaints and tracking the status of cases.

The Commission has continued its effort to issue specific advisories ameliorating the cause of human rights for various segments of society. During the last one year, it has issued 4 more Advisories relating to 'Mitigating deliberate self-harm and suicide attempts by prisoners', 'Ensuring the welfare of Transgender Persons', 'Mental health' and 'Protection of the Rights of Children against production, distribution and consumption of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)'. Beginning since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has issued 25 Advisories so far.

Hearing of suo motu cases on air pollution in Delhi-NCR ongoing

The Commission is continuing with the hearing of the suo motu cases registered by it on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which has been a major concern for the Commission besides the issues pertaining to climate change, business and human rights, the betterment of mental health care institutions and shelter homes, rights and rehabilitation of cured mentally ill patients, as well as various other complaints of human rights violations in different parts of the country.

The Commission, led by Chairperson Justice Shri Arun Mishra, has also been making significant contributions to the discourse at various international forums on environment, climate change, business and human rights.

Consultations with various stakeholders, including its Core Group on different thematic issues of human rights, meetings with National Commissions and State Human Rights Commissions, camp sitting, visits of Special Rapporteurs and Special Monitors to examine, monitor, evaluate, advise, and report on human rights violations in prisons, observation homes, schools, mental health institutes, police stations, Juvenile Homes for boys and girls, state social welfare departments, homes for the elderly, hospitals, Anganwadi, etc., have been some of the effective mechanisms pursued by the NHRC for keeping a watch on the human rights situation in the country and making necessary recommendations to the concerned authorities.

Education and awareness is also in the agenda

The NHRC is also promoting human rights education and awareness. Its flagship bi-monthly online short-term internships and month-long winter and summer internships have benefited hundreds of students from across the country, besides sponsoring human rights workshops by various educational institutes and facilitating visits of students and faculties of various institutes of higher learning for a day-long orientation. It continues with its annual debate competition for the Central Armed Police Forces, a competition for short films on human rights, which are some of its significant flagship activities for creating awareness of human rights issues.