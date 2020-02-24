'Hum deewar ke peeche khade hain': Twitter reacts to Trump's tweet in Hindi

Just ahead of his arrival in India, US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi saying he is eager to visit India.

In the tweet in Hindi, he said, "Ham Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Ham Raste me hain. Kuchh hi ghanton me hum sabse milenge."

The tweet if translates in Hindi will read like, "We are eager to visit India. We are on the way. In a few hours, we will meet you all."