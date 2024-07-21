'Hum Darpok Nahi Hai, Kafir Nahi Hai': BJP Shares Mamata Banerjee's Cropped VIDEO, Claim She Equates Non-Muslims To Cowards & Wants Islamisation Of WB

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her speech at a public rally. Amit Malviya took to his official social media account and shared a small clip of Mamata Banerjee's speech, claiming that she wants the Islamisation of West Bengal. He also attacked Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, claiming that he gave an open call to convert everyone to Islam.

He also accused Mamata Banerjee of endorsing abuse against non-Muslims in the state. In the video, Mamata Banerjee can be heard saying, "Hum darpok nahi hai, hum kafir nahi hai" (I am not a coward, I am not an infidel). However, the video shared by Amit Malviya is trimmed to only 11 seconds. The leader should have shared the entire video of the speech to understand the context in which she made the statement being shared by the BJP IT cell chief.

The video is being widely shared by BJP supporters on social media, and Mamata Banerjee is being criticised for her remarks. The BJP claims that Mamata Banerjee is trying to portray that Kafirs or non-Muslims are cowards. They are also saying that the TMC's actions are challenging West Bengal's social harmony.

Amit Malviya shared the video on his X account and said, "Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a public rally today, declares, 'She is not a Kafir.' She equates Kafirs to being 'darpok' or cowards. With Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim by her side, who recently gave an open call to convert everyone to Islam, Mamata Banerjee unabashedly endorses the abuse against non-Muslims..."

He further said, "The Trinamool Congress is hell-bent on destroying West Bengal’s social fabric. Islamisation of Bengal and forced demographic change is alarming, to say the least." The same statement was given by Mamata Banerjee in January 2024. There are videos of the West Bengal Chief Minister giving the same statement during a public rally. The video was widely shared on social media, and it was claimed that Mamata was trying to incite Muslims during the Ram Mandir inauguration.