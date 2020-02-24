Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai: Donald Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival

US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi to express his excitement about his India visit moments before his arrival in Ahmedabad.

"Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge (We are excited to come to India. We are on the way, we will be meeting in some time from now)," the US President tweeted.