How you can now use 2 WhatsApp numbers on the same mobile

Most things are best enjoyed in doubles, right? With WhatsApp taking over most of our communication, having two of them can help compartmentalize our work communication and personal chats.

Though the official WhatsApp doesn’t allow more than one users on its app, there are hacks through which one can run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device!

Many smartphones, especially Chinese smartphones, have the feature Clone app or App twin. This feature enables you to use two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone device. Of course, one needs to have dual-sims to operate double WhatsApps.

We’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to successfully run two WhatsApp on one device.