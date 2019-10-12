How you can now use 2 WhatsApp numbers on the same mobile

Most things are best enjoyed in doubles, right? With WhatsApp taking over most of our communication, having two of them can help compartmentalize our work communication and personal chats.
Though the official WhatsApp doesn’t allow more than one users on its app, there are hacks through which one can run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device!
Many smartphones, especially Chinese smartphones, have the feature Clone app or App twin. This feature enables you to use two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone device. Of course, one needs to have dual-sims to operate double WhatsApps.
We’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to successfully run two WhatsApp on one device.
1. Visit Play Store, and install WhatsApp.
2. Go to phone's Settings feature.
3. Among all options, look for Dual App/App Twin/Clone app feature. Tap on it.
4. A list of apps that support this feature will pop up. Turn the toggle on for WhatsApp.
5. The second WhatsApp will now be visible.
6. Start the second WhatsApp for to set it up.
7. Tap on Agree and Continue to allow WhatsApp to access your files and contacts.
8. At this stage, the app will ask for your phone number.
9. Please remember to give your second phone number.
On phones that do not have the Clone feature, one can use a third-party app to create a twin of WhatsApp. Clone and/Twin apps are easily available on Playstore. Parallel Space is the most popular third-party app for this purpose.
