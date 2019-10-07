WhatsApp update: Top features the most used chat app really needs

WhatsApp users have had numerous updates in the year 2019. Almost every month the app demanded to be updated because the WhatsApp developers are toiling every day to bring the best of features to its app.

However, the app still is lagging in providing some of the most common features. The Facebook-owned WhatsApp was recently in the news for testing its ‘Disappearing messages’ feature. Therefore, the online chat app is relentlessly working on bridging the gap.

Some of the features that must be added to WhatsApp soon are:

Self-Destructing Messages

The self-destructing messages feature will allow users to send messages that will be deleted automatically on decided time. The feature facilitates a higher level of security and privacy on its platform. The feature is in its initial stage of development, and there’s no time given on when the feature will be available for WhatsApp users.

Hide Muted Status

This feature will allow you to completely hide statues you do not want te to see under your status bar. Currently, if you hide a status, you can still see the status at the bottom of your feed. In future, the feature might give the users one-tap access to the hidden statuses.

Dark Mode

The dark mode feature is available on almost all major apps. The feature lessens the battery usage on screen time, is effective for use in the dark, and the feature also looks great.

WhatsApp still hasn’t launched its dark mode feature yet but is working on it.

Ranking of Contacts

The ranking feature takes into account your daily interaction and accordingly places the most interacted with contacts on the top of the contacts’ list. The feature eases and quickens your process of communication on the app.