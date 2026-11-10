'How Much Did You Win By?': Rare video Captures Young Rahul Gandhi's Candid Conversation With Indira Gandhi

A rare throwback video offering an intimate glimpse into the childhood of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surfaced, capturing a candid family interaction between him, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, their mother Sonia Gandhi and their grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The nostalgic video shows a young Rahul sitting across the table from Indira Gandhi, engaging in a conversation with her and asking questions about elections, electoral victories and political contests. The interaction offers a glimpse into the personal side of the Gandhi family, away from the public glare of politics.

In the video, Sonia Gandhi can be heard speaking to someone over the telephone about an election result. She says that a candidate is leading by 2,37,000 votes, adding that Romi has claimed he has broken the world record with the majority.

Listening to the conversation, Indira Gandhi recalls an interesting electoral anecdote about a candidate who reportedly received not even a single vote because he was not allowed to vote himself. She attempts to recollect the candidate's name, referring to someone from Bihar.

The conversation then shifts to Priyanka Gandhi, with Indira asking her whether she knows how much one lakh is in English. When Priyanka responds, "One hundred thousand," Indira acknowledges the answer, and the two share a light-hearted exchange about numbers and five lakh.

In another segment, Rahul asks his grandmother how much she had won by in an election, wondering whether her victory margin had been greater than two lakh votes. Indira responds that she does not think so and explains that the election he is referring to was in America, where the candidates were brought in from outside because there was no proper candidate.

Rahul also asks whether his father had visited the place, prompting a brief exchange about other family members who had been there.

The video concludes on a particularly affectionate note, with Indira Gandhi offering Rahul a simple piece of advice while he is having mangoes: "And Rahul, always take a big plate when you're having a mango."

Rahul responds, "Most days, ma'am."

The candid exchange captures a warm grandmother-grandson relationship, with Indira Gandhi's playful remarks and Rahul's curious questions offering a nostalgic glimpse into moments from the family's personal life.