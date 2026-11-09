'Any Time, Any Place': Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi Over Naxal Remark At CRPF Camp

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Dimagi Naxals' remark, challenging him to a debate on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces.

Reacting to a video of Modi's address to security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, where the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali, Gandhi alleged that the personnel did not agree with his remarks.

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In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Dear CRPF, your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals."

Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi to debate

Issuing a direct challenge to Modi, Gandhi added, "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place."

He further claimed that the Prime Minister would not have the courage to face a jawan after such a debate.

Modi warns of 'Dimagi Naxals'

Gandhi's response came a day after Modi, while addressing security personnel, warned that the elimination of armed Naxalites did not mean the threat had completely disappeared.

The Prime Minister said that while armed Naxalites had been wiped out from forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' had gained control of several organisations and were allegedly inciting people against the Constitution and democracy.

He also claimed that such elements had infiltrated political parties and other organisations, urging security personnel to identify and defeat them to safeguard the country.