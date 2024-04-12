'How Does It Affect The Nation?': Netizens React To PM Modi's 'Opposition Leaders Eat Meat During Savan' Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on the "Opposition consuming meat during Savan," delivered at a campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, has ignited a firestorm of reactions across the digital landscape, eliciting a spectrum of responses from both supporters and critics.

While addressing the rally on Friday, PM Modi took a potshot at the opposition for consuming meat during the auspicious month of Saavan and for subsequently circulating the video to taunt others.

Accusing the opposition of disrespecting the majority population of the country, the PM stated, "These individuals (opposition leaders) visit the residence of a convicted criminal during Savan and mockingly indulge in meat consumption. They even record videos of these actions to taunt the people of our nation. Neither the law nor I prevent anyone from consuming anything. However, the motives of these individuals are questionable."

PM Modi's criticism of opposition leaders for consuming meat comes days after RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, posted a video of themselves eating fish during Navratri on April 9. In the video, Yadav was seen having lunch in a helicopter with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, eating Chechra fish.

The video sparked controversy on social media, with many BJP leaders questioning Yadav for consuming non-vegetarian food during Navratri, a festival where most Hindus fast for nine days. However, it turned out that Tejashwi hadn't consumed meat during Navratri; the video was pre-recorded and uploaded days after its recording.

How netizens responded to PM Modi's Savan remark?

"What level politics is this!!!!… and when was this ever an issue and how does it affect the nation!!!"

In his speech, the PM compared the act of consuming meat to the destruction of Hindu temples by the Mughals. He stated, "Just as the Mughals were not satisfied until they defeated the king during their invasions, they were not satisfied until they destroyed the temples. They found pleasure in it. Similarly, by showing videos of eating meat during the month of Saavan, they want to provoke the people of the country." It is noteworthy that a video of Rahul Gandhi emerged during the month of Saavan where he was seen eating meat with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

PM Modi anticipated criticism following his statement. He remarked that people engage in such actions to undermine the values of India.