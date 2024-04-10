'Wanted To Test IQ Of BJP & Its Followers': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Reacts After Video Showing Him Eating Fish Goes Viral

Bihar's fomer deputy chief minister and Rashrtiya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav kicked up a storm on social media after, on the first day of Navratri, he posted a video of him eating fish during his campaign. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), without losing any time, attacked Yadav for eating non-vegetarian food during Navratri, social media users also slammed the RJD leader.

On Tuesday, Yadav shared a video on X, in which he is seen having lunch in a helicopter with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, eating Chechra fish. He shared the video with the caption, "Lunch in a helicopter amidst the election rush and busyness! Date - 08-04-2024." While having lunch, Yadav said that many people might feel the heat just by seeing him and Sahni together. He then proceeded to explain that they get only 10-15 minutes for their lunch during their long campaigning hours.

In the video, Yadav said that they have also kept buttermilk, stone apple juice, sattu and watermelon juice to beat the heat. "We have campaigned all day. Now we have only got 10-15 minutes to have lunch. Today Mukesh ji has brought food, brought fish which has one thorn. It's very delicious food. Along with it, there's bread, salt, onions, and green chilies. Thank you Mukesh ji for bringing fish," Yadav said in the video.

The video triggered people on social media and questioned Yadav for consuming non-vegetarian food during Navratri, a festival where most Hindus fast for nine days.

The BJP also jumped to criticise the RJD leader, with Union minister Giriraj Singh calling him a "seasonal sanatani".

#WATCH | Begusarai, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan... Lalu… pic.twitter.com/MCiLcsSD1T — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

"Tejashwi Yadav is a 'seasonal sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan... Lalu Yadav's party is a private limited company, it's their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders. In Bihar, be it infiltrators or Rohingyas, a large number of them have their names on the voter list. I demand a mechanism that denies them the voting rights," Singh said.

भाजपाइयों और गोदी मीडिया के भक्तों के 𝐈𝐐 का टेस्ट लेने के लिए ही हमने यह video डाला था और हम अपनी सोच में सही भी साबित हुए। ट्वीट में “दिनांक” यानि 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 लिखा हुआ है, लेकिन बेचारे अंधभक्तों को क्या मालूम? आख़िर में सहनी जी द्वारा मिर्ची लगने का भी जिक्र किया गया है। https://t.co/SmQVLcQgyp — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2024

Reacting to the criticism, Yadav he and Sahni wanted to "test the IQ" of the BJP and its followers.

"We uploaded this video to test the IQ of the BJP and Godi media followers, and we were proven right in our thinking. The tweet says "Date," but what do the poor blind followers know? At the end, Sahni ji has also mentioned about getting chili."