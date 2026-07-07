'How Can We Regulate A CM's Speech?': Supreme Court Dismisses DMK Plea Against CM Vijay In Karur Stampede Case | File Pic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by the DMK seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and other leaders of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from making public statements or interacting with the families of victims in the Karur stampede case.

A Bench of the apex court observed that Chief Minister Vijay is not a suspect in the FIR registered in connection with the incident and questioned how a constitutional court could regulate the movements or speeches of an elected Chief Minister.

'How Can We Regulate a Chief Minister's Speech?'

Refusing to entertain the application, the Bench remarked, "How can we regulate a Chief Minister's speech?" It added that the judiciary could not be expected to regulate a Chief Minister's speeches or political engagements, indicating that the court was not the appropriate forum to resolve political disputes.

The court also declined to stop Vijay from proceeding with his proposed visit to Karur, where he is expected to meet the families of the victims and announce financial assistance and employment support.

DMK Raised Concerns Over Witness Influence

The application, filed by senior DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, contended that statements made by TVK leaders, including Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is among those named in the case, could influence witnesses and prejudice the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation.

The opposition party sought directions preventing the Chief Minister and other TVK leaders from making what it described as "threatening" statements or levelling false allegations against political opponents while the investigation is under way.

Background: The Karur Stampede

The case stems from the Sept 27, 2025, stampede during a massive public rally addressed by TVK founder Vijay ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A crowd surge at the venue claimed the lives of at least 41 people, including women and children, while dozens of others sustained injuries.

Preliminary findings pointed to poor event planning, overcrowding, delays in Vijay's arrival and inadequate crowd management as factors that contributed to the tragedy.

The Supreme Court subsequently ordered a CBI investigation into the incident.

Political Row Continues

Following TVK's victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister, while several individuals linked to the event also became part of the government, further fuelling political accusations.

The DMK maintained that Vijay's proposed visit and public remarks could affect the fairness of the investigation by influencing material witnesses. TVK, however, accused the opposition of political double standards, arguing that the DMK had earlier criticised Vijay for not visiting Karur soon after the tragedy.

With the Supreme Court refusing to intervene, the CBI investigation into the Karur stampede will continue without any restrictions on the Chief Minister's public engagements or statements.