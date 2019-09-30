Housing sales dips 18 pc in July-Sep quarter across top 7 cities: Anarock

New Delhi: Housing sales declined 18 per cent to 55,080 units during the July-September period across seven major cities as buyers were cautious in making property investments, according to real estate services firm Anarock. Housing sales stood at 67,140 units in the year-ago period across seven cities --- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai metropolitan region, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

"Around 55,080 units were sold in Q3 2019 - a decline of 20 per cent over Q2 2019, and a 18 per cent year-on-year decline," property consultant Anarock said in a report. Apart from low sentiments, Anarock attributed the fall in housing sales to ban on subvention scheme and inauspicious 'shraadh' period. "The decline in new supply and housing sales in this quarter was expected as both homebuyers and developers remained cautious and risk-averse," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock.

However, he said the slew of economy-boosting measures by the government to spur growth across sectors would boost housing demand in the festive season and in the ensuing quarters going forward. "As evidenced by the quick revival of the stock markets, these measures have already bolstered all-round sentiment. Housing is intensely sentiment-driven and we expect the numbers to improve significantly going forward," Puri said. The recent corporate tax cut will spur investments from both domestic and foreign investors, he added. As per the data, housing sales fell in each of the seven cities tracked by Anarock.