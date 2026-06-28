Horror In Jaipur: Three Minors Aged 11–12 Behead Their 10‑Year‑Old Friend Over Derogatory Remark About Their Sister, Arrested By Police | Representational Image

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, three minors aged just between 11 and 12 years, angered with ill comments about their sister, have allegedly beheaded their 10-year-old friend in Jaipur. The police have arrested the accused.

How the Accused Lured and Executed Their Young Victim

The police said that the accused invited the deceased Ajmat for an outing with them and, at a lonely place, after strangling him to death, severed his head with a knife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Rajarshi Raj Verma said that Ajmat (10), who had been missing since June 14, was found decapitated out of a drainage pipe in the Muhana police station area on June 25. The body was in such a bad condition that his face was difficult to recognize. His family hails from Darbhanga, Bihar, identified him by his clothes.

Arrest of Three Minors Who Are Also Neighbours and Relatives

“The police have arrested three minors in connection with the case. Two of them are brothers, and one is their maternal uncle's son. All three are aged between 11 and 12 years and neighbors of deceased Ajmat,” said DCP.

Revealing the cause of the incident, the DCP said that Ajmat had allegedly made a derogatory remark about the sister of the accused that led to a quarrel a month earlier. Angered by this, they planned to murder Ajmat. On June 14th, as part of their plan, the three invited Ajmat for an outing, committed the crime, and threw the body in the drainage pipe.