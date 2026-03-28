Horrifying Zojila Avalanche Video: Vehicles Buried In Seconds, 7 Dead, Many Feared Trapped

A chilling video from Zojila Pass shows how a massive avalanche struck within seconds, burying multiple vehicles on the snow-covered stretch. The footage, now viral on social media, captures a line of vehicles moving slowly along the narrow road before disaster struck.

The video shows a sudden collapse of snow, ice, and debris from the upper slopes, racing downhill at high speed. Within moments, the powerful surge engulfs several vehicles, leaving little to no time for passengers to react or escape. A thick cloud of snow rapidly expands, turning the road into a complete whiteout.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Casualties Confirmed, Rescue Efforts Intensify

At least seven people have been killed and five others injured after the avalanche hit vehicles near the Dayal slide area. Several passengers are feared trapped under heavy snow as rescue operations continue at full scale.

Authorities on High Alert

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed local officials to immediately reach the site and oversee relief efforts. All agencies, including the Border Roads Organisation and disaster response teams, have been placed on high alert, with the situation being closely monitored.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences, confirming the casualties and assuring assistance to the injured and affected families.

A Notoriously Dangerous Route

Located at over 11,000 feet, Zojila Pass is one of India’s most treacherous mountain roads, connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh. The region is highly prone to avalanches due to heavy snowfall, steep terrain, and unstable snowpack especially during early spring when rising temperatures can trigger sudden slides.