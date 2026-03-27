6 Killed, Several Injured As Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway - VIDEO

At least six people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after a series of avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Friday, burying nearly a dozen vehicles under heavy snow.

Officials confirmed that the incident occurred along the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg near Zoji La during the afternoon hours. The sudden snow slides trapped multiple cars, leading to casualties and injuries.

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Following the tragedy, VK Saxena said he is closely overseeing the situation. He stated that district authorities and senior police officials in Kargil have been instructed to rush to the site and coordinate rescue operations.

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Emergency response teams, including disaster relief forces and the Border Roads Organisation, have been placed on high alert to assist in relief efforts and clear the affected highway stretch. Rescue operations are currently underway as authorities work to locate any survivors and restore connectivity.