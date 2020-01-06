Horrifying violence unleashed on young by goons with active abetment of ruling Modi govt: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday alleged that the "horrifying" violence unleashed on India's youth by goons was with the active abetment of the ruling Modi government and demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the violence in JNU.

In a statement, she accused the Modi government of seeking to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent and said Sunday's "bone chilling" attack on students and teachers in JNU was a grim reminder of that. "The voice of India's youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India's young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable," she charged.