Horrifying VIDEO: 24-Year-Old CNG Pump Worker Collapses After Refuelling Hose Bursts, Nozzle Hits Him On Head In Jamshedpur; Dies

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Jamshedpur: A tragic incident has come to light from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur district. A 24-year-old employee of a CNG station died after a refuelling hose burst, with its nozzle striking him on the head at a petrol pump. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The incident occurred at around 10:40 pm on August 27 at RK Jain Bharat Petroleum pump.

The footage shows vehicles lined up at the station to refuel. Suddenly, the hose gets detached from the vehicle and bursts, triggering panic and leading to the staff falling to the ground along with the counter; others can then be seen lifting him up.

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The employee has been identified as Tushar Khamri. He suffered critical injuries in the burst and was rushed to the hospital by employees for treatment. However, he died during treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, police and officials from the concerned department launched a probe into the matter. Authorities are examining the cause of the pipe burst and whether any negligence led to the accident.

Family demands compensation

Tushar’s family has demanded compensation from the pump operator, saying he was the sole breadwinner, according to a Times of India report.