Horrifying! Iron Rod Pierces Shoulder & Comes Out Through Mouth As 13-Year-Old Boy Falls From Surat Building

Horrifying visuals have emerged from a Surat hospital, showing a teenage boy sitting on a hospital bed with a piece of iron rod lodged in his body. According to reports, the boy, identified as 13-year-old Nazish, a Bihar native, survived what could have been a fatal accident after an iron rod pierced through his shoulder and came out through his mouth when he fell from the third floor of a building.

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Boy falls from building

Nazish studies at the local Darul Uloom Mehmudia Madrasa. According to reports, he fell from the building shortly after classes ended.

According to reports, the boy was playing with his friends on the third floor of a mosque. During this, he jumped from the mosque to an adjacent under-construction building. He lost his balance and fell to the ground below.

During the fall, the boy landed on an exposed iron construction rod. The rod pierced his shoulder and emerged through his mouth, leaving him critically injured.

Rushed to hospital with rod

People at the scene immediately cut the rod from the construction site and rushed Nazish to Surat Civil Hospital, with the metal still protruding from his mouth. Doctors in the emergency department first stabilised him before sending him for urgent CT scans to determine the extent of his internal injuries.

Doctors perform high-risk surgery

A multidisciplinary team of specialists, including plastic surgeons, ENT experts and anaesthetists, was assembled for the high-risk operation. Administering anaesthesia posed a significant challenge because the rod was blocking the boy’s mouth. However, the anaesthesia team managed to secure his airway safely.

The surgery lasted about an hour, during which doctors carefully removed the rod without damaging any major blood vessels. ENT specialists also repaired minor injuries to a salivary gland and the surrounding neck muscles.

Nazish recovering in ICU

Nazish is currently recovering in the intensive care unit. Doctors said he will be moved to the general ward once his condition stabilises further.