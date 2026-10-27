Horrifying! Group Mercilessly Beats Stray Dog With Sticks In Delhi's Tri Nagar, Continues Attack After It Collapses

A disturbing video showing a group of people allegedly beating a community dog with sticks and iron rods in Delhi's Tri Nagar has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage among animal lovers and activists.

The alleged incident took place in Rampura, Tri Nagar, on October 26. Animal activist Vidit Sharma shared the footage on X, urging Delhi Police to investigate the matter, identify those responsible and take strict legal action against them.

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Video shows alleged assault on dog

The disturbing clip shows a group of men and women surrounding the helpless dog, with sticks and rods in their hands, and repeatedly assaulting the animal. The brutality allegedly continues even after the dog collapses and appears to lose consciousness, raising serious concerns over the cruelty inflicted on the voiceless animal.

Sharing the video, Sharma questioned how much more cruelty innocent animals would have to endure and condemned the alleged attack.

“What kind of humanity allows people to gather and mercilessly attack a voiceless soul?” he wrote, expressing concern over the normalisation of violence against animals.

Activist demands strict legal action

Sharma also warned that such incidents raised broader concerns about mob violence, urging people not to treat cruelty against animals as normal or acceptable.

Tagging Delhi Police, Police Commissioner Satish Golchha's official handle and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the animal activist called for an immediate investigation and strict action against those involved under applicable laws.

“Being voiceless does not mean being without rights,” Sharma said, demanding justice for the dog.

Police response awaited

The video has sparked calls for accountability on social media. However, the identities of those allegedly involved and the circumstances leading to the incident have not been independently verified.