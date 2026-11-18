Horrific Video Shows Woman Jumping From Five-Storey Building In Telangana Despite Police, Bystanders' Attempts To Stop Her | X @BabuMohan01

A shocking incident was reported from the district of Nirmal in Telangana, where a woman named Sangeetha jumped from the top of a five-storey building following an alleged family dispute. The incident was captured on camera, with videos showing the moments leading up to her jump.

Police personnel reached the spot after being alerted about the situation and tried to persuade Sangeetha to come down from the building. However, despite their warnings, she remained on the rooftop and reportedly mocked the police before suddenly jumping onto the street.

Sangeetha, a resident of Lakshmipur village in Sarangapur mandal, is married to a man named Ravi and has two children.

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Bystanders Attempt To Stop Woman From Jumping

Another video angle of the incident shows two people approaching Sangeetha in an attempt to prevent her from jumping. One of them moved closer to grab her and pull her away from the edge. However, as the person approached, Sangeetha suddenly jumped from the building.

A large crowd had gathered near the building as the incident unfolded. Following the fall, people rushed to her aid and shifted her to an ambulance.

Sangeetha was subsequently taken to the Nirmal District Hospital for medical treatment.

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