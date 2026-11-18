Delhi SIR: Petitioners Flag Alleged Misuse Of Form 7, Seek Supreme Court Intervention |

An application filed in the Supreme Court has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of Form 7 to remove voters’ names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi. The petitioners have urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to introduce safeguards against targeted deletions and investigate allegations of forgery and identity fraud.

The application was filed by Anjali Bharadwal and Amrita Johri as part of their pending public interest litigation (PIL) challenging aspects of the Delhi SIR exercise. Apart from seeking an inquiry into Form 7 objections, they have questioned the implementation of the ECI’s November 6 instructions aimed at helping eligible voters whose names were left out of the draft electoral rolls,Live Law reports.

787 Objections In Mustafabad Raise Questions

The petitioners have cited a report published in The Hindu concerning 787 Form 7 applications allegedly filed to remove Muslim voters from the electoral rolls in Delhi’s Mustafabad Assembly constituency. According to the report, the applications were submitted in the names of 20 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

At least 16 of these 20 agents reportedly denied filing or authorising the applications. One of them, Ankit Yadav, reportedly claimed that his personal details had been used to seek the deletion of Muslim neighbours with whom he maintained cordial relations.

The allegations raise questions about whether Form 7, which allows objections to entries in electoral rolls, is being misused to target particular communities. The petitioners have argued that such instances require independent scrutiny to establish whether the objections were genuine and authorised.

Petitioners Demand Audit And Criminal Action

The petitioners have requested a comprehensive audit of Form 7 applications submitted across Delhi during the SIR exercise. They want the ECI to verify whether the individuals named as objectors had actually signed and authorised the applications.

They have also sought registration of first information reports (FIRs) wherever cognisable offences such as forgery, criminal impersonation and identity fraud are disclosed. The application calls for strict action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, against anyone found to have knowingly submitted false declarations.

To improve transparency, the petitioners want all Form 7 objections to be publicly disclosed. They have also asked that Booth Level Agents clearly identify their status while submitting objections and that this information appear in the corresponding Form 10 disclosures.

Over 47 Lakh Voters Placed In ASDD Category

The application also highlights concerns over voters placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category during the Delhi SIR exercise.

According to the petitioners, 47,56,722 electors were placed in this category, while 33,12,909 of them received notices under the categories of “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”.

The petitioners have questioned whether the existing process gives eligible voters a fair opportunity to restore their names. They argue that the ECI’s revised instructions have not been effectively implemented in Delhi, leaving uncertainty over how excluded voters can seek inclusion.

Supreme Court Had Questioned Form 6 Requirement

During a hearing on October 28, the Supreme Court questioned why voters whose names were missing from the draft electoral rolls were being asked to submit Form 6, which is intended for new voters.

The court observed that these individuals had already been registered as voters and questioned why those who had shifted residence could not use Form 8, which deals with changes of address.

Following the hearing, the ECI issued fresh instructions on November 6 to Chief Electoral Officers in seven States and Union Territories, including Delhi.

Under the revised mechanism, voters excluded from the draft rolls could submit enumeration forms again, along with an explanation for not submitting them earlier or details of any change in address.

The instructions also provided for the restoration of voters’ earlier Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers once their claims for inclusion were approved. Booth-wise ASDD lists were to be made available on websites and at polling booths in local languages.

Delhi CEO’s Implementation Under Question

Despite these instructions, the petitioners allege that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) continues to direct excluded voters to submit Form 6 instead of allowing them to use the revised enumeration process.

They have also claimed that the Delhi CEO has not issued a standard operating procedure or clear instructions to electoral registration officers and Booth Level Officers on implementing the new mechanism.

Another concern raised in the application is the absence of a revised timeline for the Delhi SIR exercise, even after the ECI allowed excluded voters to submit enumeration forms.

The petitioners have further argued that voters who submitted Form 6 before November 6 should not be treated differently from those using the revised process. They want the earlier EPIC numbers of all eligible voters in the ASDD category restored, regardless of which form they submitted.

Seven Key Directions Sought From Supreme Court

The application seeks seven directions to address the concerns surrounding the Delhi SIR exercise.

Implement revised instructions: Direct the ECI to immediately implement its November 6 instructions for ASDD voters and submit a compliance report to the Supreme Court.

Restore eligible voters’ names: Allow all electors in Delhi’s ASDD list to submit enumeration forms and restore their earlier EPIC numbers, regardless of whether they previously submitted Form 6.

Publish updated voter figures: Release constituency-wise and consolidated data on the number of ASDD voters who submitted enumeration forms and those whose names were restored.

Extend the SIR deadline: Provide additional time for eligible voters excluded from the draft rolls to seek inclusion.

Investigate Form 7 misuse: Conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations in Mustafabad and other areas, and register FIRs wherever cognisable offences are disclosed.

Introduce stronger safeguards: Carry out periodic audits, physically verify objections and check the identities and bona fides of objectors to prevent targeted deletions.

Ensure public disclosure: Make it mandatory for Booth Level Agents filing Form 7 objections to disclose their status and include this information in Form 10 records.

Voter Rights And Transparency At The Centre

The application brings two concerns into focus: the possibility of fraudulent objections being used to remove voters and the difficulties eligible electors may face while seeking restoration of their names.

The allegations underline the importance of verifying objections and ensuring that procedural requirements do not prevent eligible voters from participating in elections. Whether the safeguards sought by the petitioners are necessary will depend on the court’s examination of the claims and the ECI’s response.

The application was filed through Advocate Prashant Bhushan and drafted by Advocates Neha Rathi and Kajal Giri.

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