Horrific Video: Man Killed, 2 Injured As Car Runs Amok In Telangana’s Miryalaguda

A 45-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Miryalaguda town on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the Addanki–Narketpally road.

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According to reports, the deceased, Megavath Mangta, a resident of Maisammakunta Thanda in Miryalaguda mandal, worked as a security guard at a private bank and was the sole breadwinner of his family. The accident took place when Mangta was crossing the road on his two-wheeler near Nandipadu. A car travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad lost control and hit him.

The vehicle then crashed into two parked motorcycles and a tractor before coming to a halt. Mangta died on the spot, while Dhanawat Bhaskar of Kuriya Thanda and Sunny, who works at a car servicing centre, sustained severe injuries. Locals shifted the injured to a private hospital in Miryalaguda.

The occupants of the car reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police reached the spot, shifted the body to Miryalaguda Area Hospital for post-mortem, and registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. An investigation is underway, said Two Town Circle Inspector Somanarsaiah. Mangta is survived by his wife Mangamma and two daughters.

Following the accident, family members, relatives, and villagers staged a protest on the Addanki–Narketpally road, demanding justice. The road blockade lasted for over three hours, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Police diverted vehicles through alternative routes to manage the situation.