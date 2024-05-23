Horrific CCTV VIDEO: 4-Yr-Old Daughter Of UP Cop Dies After Bike Hits & Drags Her 70 Metres In Varanasi

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Speeding Bike Hits & Drags Her About 70 Metres In UP's Varanasi | X

Varanasi: A shocking visual has emerged in which a 4-year-old girl died after being knocked down by a bike rider in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen waiting for a bus on the side of the road with her father. Suddenly, she stepped a few steps forward towards the road and was then hit by a speeding bike, which dragged her for a few metres. The minor girl lost her life in the horrific accident.

The victim has been identified as Kavya, and her father, Karan Gupta, is a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. They were reportedly waiting for a bus in Chaubepur to go to Pandeypur when the tragic incident occurred. The incident occurred on Monday (May 20) at around 7 PM in the evening.

VIDEO: Shocking CCTV Visuals

The shocking CCTV footage shows that the father and the girl were waiting for the bus on the roadside, while her brother and mother were on the other side of the road.

About The Incident

The girl let go of her father's hand and tried to reach her mother on the other side of the road, moving a few steps into the middle of the road. Her father did not realise that the child had let go of his hand and moved into the road, which proved fatal as the speeding bike ran over her and dragged her for about 60-70 meters.

The girl's father realised the accident had occurred only after it happened, as he had left the child unattended and was looking in the opposite direction. Her mother and brother, who were waiting on the opposite side of the road, rushed after the bike when she was hit. The father also ran after the bike upon realising what had happened. They took the injured girl to a trauma center, where she was declared dead by the authorities.

Police Action

Reports indicate that the police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have initiated a search operation to apprehend the biker who hit the minor girl. The police are also investigating the CCTV footage and checking other CCTV cameras installed in the area.